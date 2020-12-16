Readers Mail ….

From Sue Tilt – Tulips ….

Thank you for your patience in receiving the results for this event, it always takes time to get all the sponsor money in and even now we are still awaiting some funds to come in so this figure may go up!

The sun shone brightly upon us on the 6th and 7th December 2020, we could not have asked for better weather and this helped bring you all out to join us in our 24 hour Tulips Big Walk for Children with Cancer. It was lovely to see so many different communities taking part in this one aim, to raise money for Childhood Cancer Month.

The total amount of laps walked was approximately 560 laps which equates to approx. 1042kms and some of you must have got dizzy!!

We would like to thank the Big Walk Team; Vicki Karaca, Jonathan Hall-Smith and Rob Goodger for all the hard work they put in; the Mayor of Alsancak, Firat Ataser and the Alsancak Belediye for their immense support and permission in using the Milli Park for this event; all the volunteers who helped man the desk 24 hours and sell Big Walk products and last but not least everyone who participated either by walking, donating or sponsoring.

The only walker we are going to mention individually is Pete Colledge. Pete was due to run the London Marathon and the Nicosia Marathon, both of which were postponed, so he decided he would attempt to walk the full 24 hours or at least for as long as he could. Amazingly, he managed to walk for 15 hours before the pain from cramps took over. This was an incredible feat and we congratulate you on your effort.

We had no idea how many of you would turn up and it showed as we thought we would raise somewhere in the region of 20,000TL! However we can now share that monies collected to date (14.12.2020) is:

43,555TL plus £20 GBP … In addition to this we had a ‘justgiving’ page which has received £730GBP.

We are still waiting for some sponsorship monies to come in so this figure may go up a little more.

We are stunned, we cannot thank you enough, you are all amazing!

Regards

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)

Pictures courtesy of Facebook pages of Sue Tilt and Vicki Karaca