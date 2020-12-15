TRNC Ministry of Health announced additional new measures

TRNC Ministry of Health decided to apply new measures in connection with the decisions taken by the Infectious Diseases Supreme Committee which held a meeting yesterday (14/12/2020).

According to the statement made by the Ministry of Health, the additional measures taken are as follows:

The 7-day quarantine period previously applied to enter our country has been increased to 10 days. Those who enter to the TRNC from abroad will be subject to quarantine for 10 (ten) days, provided that they submit a negative PCR test result done in the last 3 days, and PCR tests will also be performed at the end of the quarantine.

It has been decided to extend the decision published in the Official Gazette on the suspension of entry without quarantine to the TRNC by charter flights, private aircraft, scheduled flights and ships for 3 days or less.

It has also been decided to stop passage to the Greek Cypriot side, including those who reside in the TRNC, work in the Greek Cypriot side and trade within the scope of the Green Line Regulation, from 15th December 2020 to 25th December 2020 (including both dates). This does not include those who need to pass for education and health purposes.

It has been decided to stop entry into North Cyprus of taxi drivers who go to South Cyprus without quarantine and carrying passengers from 15th December 2020 to 25th December 2020 (including both dates).

The decision has been made to ban New Year’s celebrations/entertainment to be held in restaurants and hotels from 15th December 2020 to 1st January 2021 (including both dates).

It has been decided to close taverns, bars, clubs and similar entertainment venues from 15th December 2020 until 25th December 2020.

Cafes and restaurants, however, can remain open provided that they comply with the social distance and hygiene rules within the scope of the rules stated previously.

In this context, it is necessary to provide the seating arrangement with a table layout not exceeding 6 people and a minimum of 1.5 meters between the tables and 60 cm between the chairs. Cafes and restaurants which do not comply with these rules will be subject to criminal action within the scope of the Infectious Diseases Law.

It has been observed that the measures regarding the transportation sector, which came into force on 5th September 2020, are still not being implemented. Therefore as of 15th December 2020 in respect of vehicles such as bus, minibus, taxi etc. unless they separate the driver section from the passenger section with a shield, criminal action will be taken.

Those who enter the country for the purpose of In Vitro Fertilization treatment will be required to stay in quarantine centres for 10 days. (However to avoid any victimisation of the patients who have already started their treatment, this decision will come into force as of 24th December 2020.)

Any outdoor entertainment activity for New Year celebrations etc. will not be allowed until 1st January 2021.

The Infectious Diseases Supreme Committee will re-evaluate the above-mentioned decisions on 24th December 2020.

Source TRNC Public Information Office