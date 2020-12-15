Girne Municipality purchase vehicles for new Waste Transfer Station

Girne Municipality purchased 5 vehicles to be used in the “Waste Transfer Station and Enhanced Waste Management Services” project financed under the European Union Community Development 4 Grant Program.

According to the information received from Girne Municipality, the construction of the solid waste transfer station, which is a part of the project, will start soon. 5 vehicles were purchased within the scope of the project to support the transfer station activities. It was announced that the vehicles purchased were 2 grasshoppers, 2 dump trucks and 1 dump van.

Vehicle signwriting studies were carried out for the purchased vehicles by using communication and visibility strategy templates developed within the scope of the community development 4 grant program.

Girne Municipality announced that the project aims to improve solid waste management in the northern part of Cyprus and also to establish a transfer station. It was stated that the scheduled project activities for this purpose are continuing despite the difficulties of the pandemic period we are experiencing, and that the studies for education and public awareness, promised to be given within the scope of the project, will be revised and transferred to a future date.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü made a statement on the subject and said that the Transfer Station is not a waste storage area, but a processing area that is temporarily emptied and transported to the end point for recycling, treatment and disposal by loading the waste into larger local waste storage vehicles. Emphasising that the efficiency of waste collection services will increase, he expressed that there will be an improvement in solid waste management on the Northern coastline.

Mayor Güngördü drew attention to the importance of the program in terms of creating environmental awareness. Speaking of the necessity of recycling and reuse in terms of environmentalist approach, Güngördü emphasised that the project, which also affects the development of the society and the country, will contribute to the creation of a healthy future. He stressed that such grant projects increase the service capacity of local governments and, accordingly, the welfare of the society. He stated that such programs were evaluated positively by local governments and that the continuous follow-up of the applications was essential. Güngördü thanked the European Union Program managers, the EU Grant Support team and the Girne Municipality project team for their cooperation and support in their work.

Transfer Station and Enhanced Waste Services Project. Transfer Station and Enhanced Waste Services Project. It is financed under the Community Development by the European Union 4 Grant Program and run by Girne Municipality, Alsancak Municipality and Lapta Municipality. The content of the news is entirely the responsibility of Girne Municipality and does not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality