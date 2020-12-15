Christmas charity swim at Lords Palace Hotel on 25th December

Readers mail….

From Barbara Fursman…..

Hi Chris,

It’s that time of year again and I would ask you if you will publish news of this year’s Christmas Swim that we are arranging.

It is taking place at Lords Palace Hotel beach on 25th December at 10.00 am sharp.

We have about 17 swimmers and Creditwest Bank, Catalkoy have doubled their sponsor money this year, any reader’s donations can be paid into the swim account number 31-300-3903 at Creditwest Bank, and the money raised will be split and donated between Tulips Help Those With Cancer Association and Kemal Saracoglu Foundation charities.

For anyone wishing to join the Christmas Day swimmers please contact Graham Fursman on 0533 8363972.

Thank you and with best wishes,

Barbara