TRNC Ministry of Tourism and Environment handover

Following the new coalition government established by the National Unity Party (UBP), Democrat Party (DP) and the Rebirth Party (YDP), the Ministry of Tourism and Environment handover took place.

Former Minister of Tourism and Environment, Kutlu Evren, handed over the duty of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment to Fikri Ataoğlu.

In his speech at the handover ceremony, ex-Minister of Tourism and Environment Kutlu Evren stated that they will hand over the task to Fikri Ataoğlu, who was previously the Minister of Tourism, with peace of mind.

Emphasising that tourism is among the most affected sectors in the country due to the pandemic, Kutlu Evren stated that they have been working together with the Ministry personnel to keep the sector alive in the pandemic process.

“We have come a long way in terms of both COVID support, grant programs and incentives that have remained unclear for a long time. On the other hand, with serious regulations regarding the issue of the Kumarcilar Inn, which had become problematic for a long time, Evren said that with the support of TIKA, walking paths were opened at 8 points”.

Former Minister of Tourism and Environment, Kutlu Evren, expressed his happiness for handing over the position of Minister of Tourism and Environment to Fikri Ataoğlu, who previously had a successful Ministry experience, and wished him success.

Evren also thanked both the Ministry staff, the sector representatives, and the relevant non-governmental organisations of the sector with whom he worked together during his duty as the Ministry of Tourism and Environment.

Making a statement at the handover ceremony, Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu stated that they will continue their work in unity and solidarity.

Ataoğlu stated that during the coronavirus process, the procedure will be a very challenging one. “The main thing is to achieve success in this difficult process,” said Minister Ataoğlu, “No one should doubt that we will work together in cooperation to carry the ministerial duty further from the point we have taken.”

Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu also wished success to Kutlu Evren, who was appointed as the Minister of Interior.

Source (Turkish): Ministry of Tourism and Environment