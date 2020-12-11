President Tatar visited Girne Municipality

President Ersin Tatar visited Girne Municipality this morning (11th December 2020) and received information from Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü expressed his satisfaction with the visit of President Ersin Tatar and wished success in his duty as President and expressed his belief that President Tatar will do his best for the TRNC in his new post.

In his speech, President Ersin Tatar stated that Girne is one of the most valuable cities in the country with its tourism potential, natural beauty, and increasing number of students and universities, and drew attention to the fact that Girne is a city known in the world with all these features.

Reminding that not only local citizens live in Girne, the city also hosts foreigners, university students and tourists from abroad, Tatar emphasised that the entire infrastructure of the city should be developed, and the sea, environment and nature should be protected.

Drawing attention to the importance of protecting the environment and the sea in Girne, Tatar said that he is following the intensive work of Girne Municipality in this direction. Tatar stated that the Municipality of Girne is trying to make the city a more modern structure by protecting the environment, developing its infrastructure, providing more contemporary service to the citizens, and emphasised that his duty as the President is to support the works in this direction with the government.

Noting that the traffic density in the city is a serious problem, Tatar pointed out that the Alsancak-Karşıyaka Highway works should be completed as soon as possible and the project for the development of the Değirmenlik-Çatalköy-Girne Highway should also be implemented.

Tatar expressed his belief that the new government, with a new working system and understanding, will work to complete projects aimed at improving the infrastructure of the country and to give its citizens a healthier, modern and civilized life, and wished Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü and his team success in their work.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality