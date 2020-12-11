Message from Mayor Güngördü on 10th December Human Rights Day

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü posted a message for the 10th December Human Rights Day. Güngördü stated that on the World Human Rights Day, human rights problems are experienced in many corners of the world, wars and migrations continue, and that it is the right of all humanity to live in a reliable, peaceful, and happy environment within a culture of peace, tolerance, and reconciliation.

Güngördü stated that every person has a different value, it is important to express every opinion freely, and that everyone has the right to live in equal conditions and justice.

Mayor Güngördü said; “The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the UN on 10th December 1948, is one of the most important declarations on human rights in the world. While wishing a peaceful world where everyone lives humanely, respects each other, nature and animals, it should fulfill its responsibility to become an honorable member of the modern world and to eliminate the violations of rights all over the world. With these thoughts, I congratulate the World Human Rights Day on 10th December ”.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality