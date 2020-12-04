Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu attended the video conference of the 6th Mediterranean Dialogue Forum organised by Italy’s Foreign Ministry and the Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) and said that nobody has the right to question the membership of Turkey to NATO.

Çavuşoğlu said that despite the objections of Turkey, the Greek Cypriot side has been trying to impose its unilateral and maximalist agenda since 2003 hence Turkey’s primary concern is to protect its rights along with those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Çavuşoğlu pointed out that they thought that the hydrocarbon resources found in Cyprus would be motivation for cooperation, however, some countries behaved in an opposite way. Greeks and Greek Cypriots created the EastMed Forum and excluded Turkey which has the longest coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Underlining that Turkey repeatedly called for dialogue and offered equal income share Çavuşoğlu said ‘Turkey has suspended the seismic research activities of research vessel Oruç Reis in the region on two occasions to give a chance to diplomacy.’

Noting that at least two EU Member Countries unfairly back Greeks to abuse the EU System, Çavuşoğlu reiterated Ankara’s proposal to hold an Eastern Mediterranean conference to resolve the ongoing conflict. Saying that Turkey’s door remains wide open for dialogue, Çavuşoğlu said, ‘There is a way out.’

Source: TRNC Public Information Office