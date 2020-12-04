Karayel: ‘We reject the decision of EP on Maraş’

Ismail Emrah Karayel, Co-Chair of the EU-Turkey Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and Kayseri MP of AK Party stated that they reject the decision of the European Parliament on Maraş

Karayel made a speech in the Turkish Grand National Assembly and said that with the decision on Maraş, the European Parliament ignored the Turkish Cypriot people, and continued to accuse Turkey unjustly. Noting that the closed city of Maraş belongs to the TRNC and Greek Cypriots have no authority there, Karayel stressed that the issue is not something for the Greek Cypriot Administration to abuse for their political purposes. The European Union did not keep their word to Turkish Cypriots and repeatedly took decisions which have been against Turkish Cypriots.

Karayel underlined that European Parliament should stop their biased attitude and encourage the Greek Cypriot Administration to stop ignoring Turkish Cypriots and their rights. Karayel said ‘No one can stop us from pursuing the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean.’

Source : TRNC Public Information Office