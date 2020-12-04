Tatar: We intend to find solution in light of the facts in Cyprus

President Ersin Tatar stated that they intend to find a solution in the light of the realities existing Cyprus.

Tatar attended the opening ceremony of the University of Girne Grand Library and the University of Girne Culture, Congress and Exhibition Center.

In his opening speech, Tatar also gave a message about 3rd December “International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD)” and emphasised that the TRNC is doing everything possible to overcome obstacles and make life easier, and will continue to do so. Noting that they intend to find a solution on the Cyprus issue in the light of the facts existing in Cyprus, Tatar said “It is out of the question for us to be under the domination of others”. Tatar continued: “We are in favour of a two-state solution based on sovereign equality in Cyprus with a new political understanding. I also expressed this to Mrs. Lute. Cyprus is not the old Cyprus, the Eastern Mediterranean is not the old Eastern Mediterranean. The negotiations that have been going on for 50 years on the basis of a federal solution are no longer meaningful. We demand an agreement in which we will claim our own state on the basis of sovereign equality. Why is that? Because we have successes, we have achieved things as a people, we have our investments and we have our youth. We do not want to be prevented by isolation and restrictions.”

We will continue to work for our country. Addressing the United Nations, world states, the European Union and Greek Cypriot side, Tatar said, “We are one of the two communities in Cyprus. It is our most natural right to claim our own state.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office