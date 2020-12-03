ATA collection of blue bottle tops exchanged for a wheelchair

On Monday 30/11/2020 the Orthopaedic Disabled Association in Lefkosa received a wheelchair from the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus following the association’s ‘Blue Bottle Top collection campaign’ which enables old blue bottle tops to be exchanged for new wheelchairs.

Black bags full of blue bottle tops — 500Kg of blue bottle tops were handed over recently by Association Chairman Gülter Kuran (on right) to the Orthopaedic Disabled Association in Lefkosa (who exchanged the bottle tops for a wheelchair via the Bottle Top Recycling Scheme).

Gülter thanked association members for all the hard work they undertook in collecting so many blue bottle tops and in particular Pearl Mitchell without whom the collection campaign wouldn’t have been so successful.

This is another example of the Anglo Turkish Association of North Cyprus helping the local community! and you can read more on their web page click here,