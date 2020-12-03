Güngördü visits Girne Special Education and Rehabilitation Centre

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü visited Girne Special Education and Rehabilitation Centre on 3rd December, World Disabled Day.

Güngördü, visited the Girne Disabled Rehabilitation Center for those over the age of 18 on the occasion of 3rd December World Disabled Day and pointed out that they are private individuals and the importance of these individuals being included in society, he noted that they continue to work for a city where disabled people are respected, and where they can roam freely and take part in social life.

The Girne Mayor chatted with the children, played games, and presented gifts to all individuals and said that every day he did not forget them and that he would do his best to offer a better life to these special individuals.

He also stated that the old municipal service building of Girne has been converted into a Social Life Centre which would open at 11.00 on 18th December and that the building was designed so that disabled citizens can participate in courses and activities, and that disabled individuals will be supported in social life and production.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that he closely followed and appreciated the work of the Girne Rehabilitation Center, and stated as the Municipality they gave their best support to social responsibility affairs and that they are ready to support and cooperate now and in the future.

Güngördü stated that there had been difficulties because of the Covid-19 pandemic and hoped that 2021 will be a year when they will overcome all obstacles with love and unity, he added that their goal is for all individuals in Girne to benefit from all services and facilities.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality