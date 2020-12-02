RC Kyrenia Cosmopolitan fundraising for Izmir Earthquake victims

Readers mail….

From TerTunceri Erdemlier….

Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan…..

Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan held their Pre-Christmas & New Year Dinner Fundraising event to support Izmir Earthquake victims at the Merit Royal & Premium Hotel in the Maxim Royal Ball Room on Saturday, 28th of November 2020 with live music by Bikem Tunar.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to our Twin Club RC Izmir Varyant to be used to support the Izmir earthquake victims before the winter sets in.

Photos courtesy of TerTunceri Erdemlier….

PS ……Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan would like to invite you to our Latin/Curban fundraising event on Friday 11th December from 19.30 to 23.30 at Las Hermanas, Kyrenia.

For more information about Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan click here