Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu says EU must rectify its mistake

Speaking at a budget planning meeting in the Turkish parliament, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that developments in the Eastern Mediterranean were straining relations with the European Union.

The Turkish Foreign Minister stressed that Greece and the Greek Cypriot side were dragging their problems with Turkey into the EU which in turn was affecting Turkey’s relations with the bloc.

“The Greek-Greek Cypriot duo is not alone. Some member countries are carrying the problem between our respective countries to the EU. What’s more they are doing this in the name of solidarity among member states. The EU must rectify this mistake. If they succeed the whole of Europe will benefit from our cooperation,” Çavuşoğlu said.

He added that Turkey believed that a more productive relationship can be established with the EU.

“We desire a constructive dialogue during our contacts with the EU,” Çavuşoğlu said.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office