Özersay meets Spehar

UN Secretary General’s Special Representative for Cyprus and Chief of Mission of Peace Force Elizabeth Spehar visited Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay.



At the meeting, the upcoming visit of Jane Holl Lute, the Temporary Special Advisor of the UN Secretary General, to the island and the possible 5 unofficial meetings were discussed.

In addition, the issue of direct and coordinated sharing of the measures taken by the two parties regarding the pandemic was also discussed, especially in the light of the Covid-19 cases, which have increased significantly in Southern Cyprus in recent weeks. During the meeting, Özersay also brought up the issue of opening the Lokmacı crossing gate, which was closed by the Greek Cypriot Administration in February, as soon as possible.

Spehar exchanged ideas with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay on other issues that fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry and the UN.

Source: TRNC Deputy Prime Ministry and Ministry of Foreign Affairs