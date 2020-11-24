TRNC Ministry statement regarding Yeşilırmak crossing point

TRNC Ministry of Health decided to apply new measures in connection with the decisions taken by the Infectious Diseases Supreme Committee for the Yeşilırmak crossing point.

Negative PCR test results will not be required from ambulance drivers, healthcare personnel and the patients in the ambulances who will cross to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus from the Greek Cypriot Administration by using the Yeşilırmak crossing point.

Infectious Diseases Supreme Committee also decided to require negative PCR test results made in the last 72 hours from those who will cross to Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus from the Greek Cypriot Administration by using the Yeşilırmak crossing point.

The decision will be valid as of tonight, 24th November 2020, at 23.59.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office