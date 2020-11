UN Secretary General’s Special Advisor on Cyprus Jane Holl Lute will arrive in Cyprus on 30th November 2020.

President Ersin Tatar will receive Lute on Tuesday 1st December. Lute is expected to meet with the Greek Cypriot Leader Nikos Anastasiades on the same day, and is expected to leave Cyprus on 2nd December 2020.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office