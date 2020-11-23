Girne Municipality celebrate the 24th November Teachers’ Day

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü has released a message on the occasion of 24th November Teachers’ Day.

Stating that the teaching profession fulfills the most sacred duty of educating people in the most ideal way and building the future, Güngördü gave the following statements in his message:

“Teacher; It is a person who takes people’s education and training as a profession, guides them from the beginning to the end, guides them by teaching the truths and prepares them for life.

I congratulate our teachers with my heartfelt feelings, they are the greatest assurance in reaching the goal of a developed and prosperous country and who play an important role in preparing our young people for the future.

The teaching profession is not only about transferring the knowledge gained in the education and training process to students, but also preparing our children and youth for the future with determination and experience, and raising them with the philosophy of love, tolerance and peace.

Our future is entrusted to our children, and our children to our teachers. A teacher who inspires a student has the opportunity to indirectly influence their family, the environment and their generations with that student.”

Expressing that they once again understood how important education and training is during the Covid-19 pandemic, Güngördü said “I commemorate our head teacher the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and congratulate all of our teachers and teacher candidates on Teachers’ Day with our gratitude to teachers who raise the exemplary individuals of our future.”

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality