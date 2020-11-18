TRNC Presidency criticises Borell and Dujarric’s statements

The TRNC Presidency expressed the expectation that the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) should look at the developments in Cyprus from the right perspective, act impartially and thus contribute constructively to the creation of the necessary climate for a fair, realistic and sustainable reconciliation.

In the statement made by the Presidency, the statement of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell dated 15th November was criticised and said, “It has once again shown how disconnected the EU was from the realities in Cyprus and how biased he was against the Turkish Cypriot side.

In the statement, which also touched on the issue of Maraş, it was stated that the opening of Maraş in a way to return the properties to the legal owners is a move that should be evaluated positively in terms of legal and humanitarian as well as in accordance with the UN resolutions because the transfer is foreseen to be made by the Immovable Property Commission in the TRNC, which the European Court of Human Rights has accepted as a legal domestic law remedy.

In the statement, it was also stressed “Turkish Cypriot people accepted all the main solution proposals put forward by the UN during the negotiations process, but were still kept under isolation and restrictions. Turkish Cypriot people, with the new policy put forth, have reminded their self-determination to the whole world once again”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office