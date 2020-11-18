Erdoğan: Time to make the region and world accept the TRNC

Erdoğan: ‘I believe we are at a time to make the region and the whole world to accept the reality of TRNC’

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said ‘The visit we have made to Maraş is a statement of our determination to take steps that will ensure the rapid revival of the region.’

Following the Presidency Cabinet meeting, Erdoğan pointed out ‘It is natural that some did not understand the meaning of our visit to Maraş and they only saw this visit as a picnic. I believe we have come to a point where we can make the region and the world, accept the reality of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.’ Turkish President Erdoğan added ‘Due to the intransigent attitude of the Greek-Greek Cypriots, we are leaving behind meaningless issues that they want to re-discuss and we are rolling up our sleeves to build a new future.’

Source : TRNC Public Information Office