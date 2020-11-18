Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü visited the Pink Mansion Psychiatric Hospital in Karşıyaka, which provides services in the fight against drugs and addiction.

During the visit, Nidai Güngördü received information about the work which is carried out during a meeting with the Chief Physician Professor Doctor Mehmet Çakıcı and the staff of the Pink Mansion Psychiatric Hospital.

In his speech, Güngördü pointed out that the hospital is of great importance in the fight against drugs and addiction, and stated that the Pink Mansion, which aims to facilitate the access for drug addicts to treatment and to increase the success rates in treatment by strengthening the treatment mechanisms, has made important studies. He also expressed his gratitude to the individuals who acknowledged the importance and accepted to be treated. During the visit, a tennis table was donated to the Pink Mansion Psychiatric Hospital.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality