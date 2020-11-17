TFR brings news of KADS Christmas Sparkle

With the circulation of The Foreign Residents in the TRNC (TFR) newsletter, they bring news of the Kyrenia Amateur Dramatic Society (KADS) planned “Christmas Who Dunnit” as shown under.

As every year, the Kyrenia Amateur Dramatic Society (KADS) is planning to perform a “Christmas Who Dunnit?”, as always with strong participation of TFR-members:

Christmas is coming! Have a night out and come to…

KADS “Christmas Sparkle” December 2020

All being well, the KADS annual Christmas show will be performed at Sultan’s restaurant, Catalköy, on Friday, 4th December 2020, at 7 pm.

Tickets are 130TL, to include performance, a two course dinner and a seasonal glass of mulled wine.

There will also be two performances at the Black Olive, Alsancak, on Wednesday and Thursday, 9th and 10th December 2020, at 7 pm. Again including a two course dinner and glass of mulled wine. Tickets there are 140TL and numbers are strictly limited, so don’t delay in booking!

For all reservations, please call KADS on 0533 848 5313. Tickets are available for collection from the TFR, at Sultan’s, the Black Olive, Lambousa Market, and at the TFR Friday meetings at Blue Song in Lapta.

TFR-members included: Horst Gutowski, Susan Turner, Khin Pyu Dere, Ray Johnson, Gabriele Stoppkotte, Ralph Kratzer, Sarah Garsed, Anna Krombach, Stephen Everett, Beverley Westbrook (writer and director).