President Ersin Tatar congratulated Azerbaijan

“A difficult war that has been continuing for 45 days has come to an end and history has been written with the ceasefire agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Azerbaijan has achieved an important gain in the field and on the negotiation table, they have won a great victory. As the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, I sincerely congratulate this success on behalf of myself and the Turkish Cypriot people.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office



