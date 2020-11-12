President Tatar congratulated US President Biden

President Ersin Tatar congratulated Joseph Biden who has been elected as the US President and wished him success in his duty.

According to the information given by the TRNC Presidency, President Tatar said, “I believe that as the former US Vice President who visited our island and experienced the realities of Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean, Biden will take into consideration the equal status and equal treatment of the Turkish Cypriots for sustainable stability and cooperation on the island”.



Furthermore, President Tatar wished the people of the USA health, peace and prosperity in the future.

Source TRNC Public Information Office