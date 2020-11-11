Readers mail….
Hello, I hope this email finds you well. I am the club administrator of the Magusa Mesarya Lions Club operating in the city of Famagusta. Magusa Mesarya is registered a non-political service organisation by the Lions International.
The Lions provide community service around the world. Magusa Mesarya and Nicosia New Generation, a speciality club on Childhood Cancer and Oncology, are going to have a joint diabetes screening activity at Magusa City Mall this Saturday at 9.00 am.
I was wondering if your web-page accepts the sharing of charity news.
Best wishes. Fikret Şendil Mağusa Mesarya Lions
To read more of the Magusa Mesarya Lions Club on Facebook click here
