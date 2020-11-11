Turkish Cypriots will no longer sit at the table just to negotiate

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu addressed the Ambassadors, from overseas countries and the central organisation in Turkey at the 12th Ambassadors’ Conference held at the Presidential Complex.

Stressing that Cyprus is the national case of Turkey, Çavuşoğlu said: “It is obvious who blocked the solution process on the Cyprus issue. There is a problematic mentality which does not see the Turkish Cypriot people equal with the other side on the island”. Çavuşoğlu also added that the European Union (EU) made those with this mentality an EU member and blocked the hope for a solution.

Indicating that the EU is now supporting the attempts to “seize” the commonwealth, Çavuşoğlu indicated that they will not allow this.

Stating that the issue in the Eastern Mediterranean is the “equitable sharing of resources”, Çavuşoğlu said: “Those who created instability in the region are those who feel they can usurp the Turkish people’s rights. Nobody should expect that Turkey, as the country with the longest coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, will give up her rights and accept to be imprisoned in its own shores. Initiatives that exclude us or even oppose us have no chance of success.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office