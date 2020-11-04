Asphalting works were carried out in Girne

Asphalt resurfacing was carried out on Dursun Özsaraç Street, which is located within the borders of Girne Municipality.

According to the information received from the Girne Municipality, following the completion of the asphalting works in Marmaris Street, Kanuni Street and Sultan Mecit Street in the Girne Turkish District, Dursun Özsaraç Street was also resurfaced.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that the asphalting works will continue in the regions connected to the Municipality. Güngördü pointed out that as a result of the work done, the problems on the roads were resolved to a great extent.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality