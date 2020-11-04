19th Olive Festival, International Olive Humour Festival results

Under the honorary chairmanship of Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, in line with the decision taken by the members of the International Olive Humour Festival Organising Committee, which consists of the representatives of the Girne Municipality and the Cyprus Turkish Cartoonists Association, the winners of the 2020 traditional Golden Olive Humour Service Awards have been determined.

At the evaluation meeting held by the members of the International Olive Humour Festival Organising Committee consisting of M. Serhan Gazioğlu, Derman Atik, Musa Kayra, Selen Selışık and Hüseyin Çakmak, under the honorary chairmanship of Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, the “2020 Golden Olive Humour Service Awards” winners were determined as follows :

Utku Karsu (for his contributions to Turkish Cypriot Cartoon Art), Mahmut Islamoğlu (for his work on Humorous Poetry – Grinding and Cypriot Humour Culture); Cemal Tunceri (for his contributions to Turkish Cypriot Cartoon Art); Biler Demircioğlu (for his works in Humorous Theater and Humorous Play-Parody); Alberto Morales Ajubel (for his contributions to Cuba, Spain and World Cartoon Art); Semih Poroy (for his contributions to Turkish and World Cartoon Art).

The 2020 Golden Olive Humour Service Awards will be awarded on a date to be announced later. The awards to be presented to the artists will consist of “Golden Olive Sculpture” and “Award Diploma.”

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality