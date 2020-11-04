ARUCAD is now a member of UK NARIC

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD), the only foundation university in Cyprus and the Region focused on art, design and communication, completed its membership in UK NARIC (UK National Academic Recognition Information Center).

ARUCAD has become a member of the UK NARIC, one of the world’s leading recognition bodies, providing vital support to universities, colleges, and employers in processing international applications for business or education.

UK NARIC is an organisation that guides universities, colleges, employers, and professional organisations by providing information on which qualifications and certificates apply in the UK to obtain diploma equivalence in the UK.

Making a statement about the university’s acceptance of UK NARIC membership, ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi noted “ARUCAD aims to be accredited by prestigious accreditation institutions by improving its quality standards every year. ARUCAD students, who received YÖK approval for all their departments in July, gained a great advantage with their membership of UK NARIC. UK NARIC is one of the world’s most important recognition institutions for recruiting the best students, skilled workforce and professionals.”

Rector Vehbi said, “Our aim is to enable our students to become part of the local and international art, design and communication network together with our academicians who have international experience and are respected in the art circles.”

The departments of ARUCAD, which provide art, design and communication-oriented education, are approved by YÖK, YÖDAK and UK NARIC.

Source (Turkish) Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)