Tatar and Anastasiades meet tonight, 3rd November

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar and Greek Cypriot Administration Leader Nikos Anastasiades will come together for a social meeting tonight at 19.00.

The meeting will take place at the residence of the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, in the Buffer Zone. The social meeting will be the first for the two leaders following the election of Ersin Tatar as President of the TRNC.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office