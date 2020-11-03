BRS November 2020 Newsletter

The British Residents’ Society published the latest news on 1st November 2020 and we are sharing the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

BRS November Newsletter

CHAIRMAN’S NOTES

QUARANTINE

The Health Ministry has announced the trial of GPS wrist bands for 250 people who will be arriving in the TRNC on 2nd November. If the trial is successful the use of these wrist bands will be implemented as a replacement for quarantine by allowing those wearing them to self isolate in their ‘homes’

We expect the full details of the trial together with implementation rules in due course.

RESIDENCY

The ‘amnesty’ for persons over 60 years of age that were in the TRNC on 23 October 2019, has now expired.

The date for this has NOT yet been extended and you should have completed your Police Station Immigration appointment by now. We have been made aware that should you be applying for an ‘immovable property’ permit (this will include family permits for that property) but will not complete your Police Immigration appointment by this date, you will have until 31 December 2020 BUT the applicants MUST provide a written document stating why they were unable to complete this stage before 23 October 2020, due to Covid.

We are trying to seek clarification regarding this, as since the initial introduction of the solely on line system, we have seen the dates provided by the system for appointments at the Police Station Immigration offices, particularly in Girne, extend beyond FIVE weeks, so we are hoping common sense will prevail.

Editor’s note: For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member please click here