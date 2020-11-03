Akar: “The rights of the Turkish Cypriots cannot be denied”

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the National Defence University (MSU) 2020-2021 Academic Year and Military Institutes, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar stressed that they do not allow any fait accompli and no decision is valid unless Turkey is also involved.

Mentioning the issues of Aegean, Mediterranean and Cyprus, Akar said: “Great Britain, Greece and Turkey are guarantor countries according to the Treaty of Zurich and London. There are two sovereign communities in the island. There is maritime law and international law. If you try to put your own boundaries for a country which has 1870 kilometres of coastline and say everything is mine, then there is a problem. You should know, acknowledge and believe in Turkey’s just case.”

Stating that they have protected and will continue to protect their maritime rights and interests up to now, Akar emphasised that the Turkish Cypriots and their rights cannot be ignored.

Indicating that everybody should know that they will not allow any fait accompli and no decision is valid unless Turkey is also involved. Akar said: “Turkey will never allow her rights to be usurped. Everyone should know our determination on this issue. We especially expect third parties to be objective, unbiased and impartial.”