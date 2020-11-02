UN Secretary General Guterres congratulated President Tatar

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres sent a message of congratulations in respect of the election of Ersin Tatar as the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

According to the information from the TRNC Presidency, Guterres expressed his wish for the social meeting between Greek Cypriot Administration Leader Nikos Anastasiades and TRNC President Ersin Tatar, which will be held on 3rd November 2020, to be productive and stated that he wants to discuss with President Tatar the quintet meeting which will take place with the participation of Tatar, Anastasiades, guarantor countries and the UN.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office