President Ersin Tatar extended his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan regarding the earthquake in İzmir.

President Tatar pointed out that Turkish Cypriots are on the side of their brothers in Anatolia as always. He expressed his deep sorrow over the magnitude 6.6 earthquake in Seferihisar and wished Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office