The Potting Shed Garden Centre, Doğankoy, Halloween Party

About 60 parents and their children attended a Halloween Party held at the “Potting Shed” Garden Centre in Dogankoy, near the mosque, on Saturday, 30th October, from 3.00pm till 5.00pm.

The new owners of the previously run down garden centre, Ali and Lucy, took over the garden centre about a year ago and changed the name to the “Potting Shed” and revived it into a lovely garden centre catering for not only flowers and plants but also a popular place for children learning about nature and flowers.

Ali and Lucy run a Wild Child’s Kids Club on Thursday afternoon for very young children and on Saturday morning for older children. While there the children engage in “creative art”, soap making, pumpkin carving, scarecrow making and many other interesting pursuits.

Recently, Ali and Lucy opened a cafe serving light snacks and they have taken on a young lady named Didi who runs the cafe and makes delicious cakes.

Lynne Chamberlain & daughter Isabella Didi who runs the Potting Shed Cafe

They also run a market every month or so with stalls selling wonderful local fresh organic vegetables and herbs, local produce and unusual gifts and delicious cakes and a BBQ. There is Children’s Wild Child Dance, CMT (Conscious movement and Training), Dance, games, stretching and fun with Dervish from Studio 21. Come along to unwind and enjoy the natural cosy atmosphere. All are welcome.

Anyone who needs advice or information about when and what plants or flowers to plant can speak to Ali who will be pleased to help.

