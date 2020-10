According to a statement released by the UN, President Ersin Tatar and Greek Cypriot Leader Nikos Anastasiades have confirmed their intention to meet for the first time on Tuesday 3rd November 2020.

The informal meeting will take place at the Chief of Mission’s residence of the Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, at the Buffer Zone at 19:00 pm.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office