Graffiti Event held at Arkin University (ARUCAD)

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) organised a Graffiti activity for all its students in the ARUCAD Garden at the beginning of the 2020-2021 Academic Year. At the university, where diluted face-to-face education started, students demonstrated their creativity with the activity of Graffiti.

The students, who exhibited their creativity in the Graffiti event organised by the University for Orientation Day to facilitate the adaptation of newly registered students with the environment, had a colourful day with different workshops.

In the 2nd Graffiti Event, the students added colour to the ARUCAD Garden.

Source (Turkish) Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)