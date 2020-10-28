President Tatar made first official visit to Ankara

President Ersin Tatar completed his Ankara contacts and returned to the TRNC yesterday, 27th October.

Tatar met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu within the scope of his official contacts in Ankara yesterday, 27th October 2020. TRNC Ankara Ambassador Kemal Köprülü and Turkish Ambassador to Lefkoşa Ali Murat Başçeri were also present at the meeting which took place at the hotel where the President was staying.

President Ersin Tatar also met with President of Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA) Mustafa Şentop on 27th October.

Following the meeting, Tatar attended the dinner given in his honour by the President of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Şentop.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office