Erdoğan : No result can be achieved under current parameters

Erdoğan : “It must be understood that no result can be achieved under the current parameters following a negotiation process that has lasted more than half a century”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at a joint press conference with TRNC President Ersin Tatar at the Presidential Complex and he said that he was glad to host Tatar who has made his first official visit to Turkey.

Indicating that they exchanged views on the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the opening in Varosha, Erdoğan made the following evaluations:

“As we protect our rights in our own continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean, we also defend the legitimate rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriot people, who are the common joint owners of the island. We have shown our determination in this direction to both friend and enemy at every stage. The reason for the current situation in the Eastern Mediterranean is the Greek-Greek Cypriot duo who have not listened to our warnings and ignored our constructive suggestions since 2003. The international energy companies, whose appetite has swelled due to the hydrocarbon resources in this region, and the forces behind them, have seen no harm in being a part of this game. However, this game is now broken. As we have said from the very beginning there is no chance of success and there never will be a chance for an initiative which will not take into account Turkey in the region and the Turkish Cypriots.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office