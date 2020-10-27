Turkey’s proposal, quintet meeting last chance to reach agreement

President Ersin Tatar stated that Turkey’s proposal for a quintet meeting is the last chance to reach an agreement in Cyprus.

Paying his first overseas official visit to Turkey after taking over his duty, President Tatar spoke to the press following his meeting with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In his speech, President Tatar said “Turkey’s five party conference proposal is the last chance for an agreement on Cyprus”. Underlining that the proposal of convening a conference to be attended by the TRNC to discuss the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean is extremely realistic and constructive, President Tatar said, “We do not have our eye on anyone, but we will never accept the violation of the rights and laws of our people and our nation”.

Pointing out that a solution can be achieved with the cooperation of two states that already exist in Cyprus instead of a federation, President Ersin Tatar said, “The tale of the Federation continues to be a fairy tale. Basically, when we look at the facts, the Greek Cypriot people do not believe in a federation but it is a customary process. It is a new time for politics, and that is politics based on facts. As I have stated, sovereign politics is the cooperation of two states that live side by side, on the basis of equality, and that already exists.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office