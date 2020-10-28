Tower of London Poppies poem by Bob Scott written in 2014

Readers Mail ….

From Bob Scott ….

As the Royal British Legion is crying out for support this year! I thought I would re-release a poem I wrote in 2014. Only seen by a few but was accepted by the Lieutenant Governor of the Tower of London at that time and said it would be put into the Archives, I received a very nice email at the time.

I also gained permission from Alex Rumford who was responsible for the Tower’s Display of Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red. November 2014. I would also wish to thank others for the use of their photographs.

I asked CyprusScene to pass this on to the Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch, as a tribute also to those who died in Cyprus 1955 to 1959, where I also served as a National Serviceman during the troubles and was one of the lucky ones who returned home.