Nev Children’s Fitness team became World Champions

Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Federation Nev Children’s Fitness team became the World Champions in the Children’s Fitness Championship held in Cacak, Serbia.

The children of Nev Fitness, achieved great success and won the Championship Cup, under the coaching of Neval Çelebioğlu in the group headed by the President of the Federation Ali Dahlameroğlu, and they stood on the podium making the name of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus heard once again.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office