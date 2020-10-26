News

Nev Children’s Fitness team became World Champions

By on ( Leave a comment )

Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Federation Nev Children’s Fitness team became the World Champions in the Children’s Fitness Championship held in Cacak, Serbia.

The children of Nev Fitness, achieved great success and won the Championship Cup, under the coaching of Neval Çelebioğlu in the group headed by the President of the Federation Ali Dahlameroğlu, and they stood on the podium making the name of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus heard once again.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office

Categories: News

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.