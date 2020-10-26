3000-year-old Egyptian anchor with hieroglyphs recovered from sea

Cyprus International University (CIU) Archaeology, Cultural Heritage and Conservation Centre, which has been conducting underwater cultural heritage research since 2018, has achieved an important success by conducting underwater diving research on the northern coastline and a rare anchor with Egyptian hieroglyphs, which is estimated to date back 3,000 years, was recovered from the sea.

The discovered historical anchor has been taken from the sea under the supervision of archaeologists and moved to the Laboratory of the Department of Antiquities and Museums in Lefkoşa and the necessary work has been initiated for its conservation.

CIU Faculty Member Assoc. Dr. Müge Şevketoğlu noted that the historical anchor, which it is highly estimated belonged to an Egyptian ship, is the first stone anchor with such dense inscriptions to be recovered from the Mediterranean so far.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office