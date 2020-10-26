Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch Poppy Appeal

Readers Mail ….

From Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch ….

For all our friends and supporters, you can get your Poppy at lots of locations from Kayalar through to Küçük Erenköy.

Locations such as The Wild Duck, Road House Bar & Bistro, Starling Supermarkets, Crow’s Nest, Kings Bowling, Best Seller Bookshop, Club Tropicana Bar, Tim’s Bar and Cafe, Golf Club, Eagle’s Nest and Charlie’s Bar, to name just a few.

If you have difficulties in getting to any places please email the Poppy Appeal Officer who will endeavour to help you appealrblkyrenia@gmail.com.