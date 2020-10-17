CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 149 has arrived

By Chris Elliott….

Another week in hospital without much opportunity to contribute to our website and e-newspaper and I would like to pay great tribute to Margaret Sheard who single-handedly has kept our operation going. I would also like to mention our dear friend and author, Ahmet Abdulaziz, who has been having treatment for cataracts and we wish him a speedy recovery.

Issue 149 is now complete and you can download your free PDF file of this week’s e-newspaper Download Now!

For those readers who wish to submit news and reviews for publication please send your contributions to kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will do our best to publish these for you.

