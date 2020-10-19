Girne Municipality, successful 19th International Olive Festival

The Municipality of Girne, within the framework of measures taken against the Covid-19 outbreak, held the International Olive Festival in a digital environment via Facebook social media.

The 19th International Olive Festival began in the entrance hall of the Girne Municipality New Service Building with a live broadcast of opening speeches made via Facebook, and also the opening of the 19th Annual Festival. The results of the International Olive Caricature and Humour Competition were also announced.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said in his opening remarks that the main theme of the festival is to draw attention to the production of olives and by-products and the protection of olive trees.

The final results of the 9th International Cartoon Contest 2020, organised by Girne Municipality and the Cyprus Turkish Cartoonists Association within the framework of the 19th Olive Festival and within the scope of the International Olive Humour Festival have been announced. Despite the limited operation of the postal services in the world as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, 289 cartoonists from 62 countries participated in the contest with 887 works.

The works submitted to the 9th International Cartoon Competition were evaluated by members of the select committee consisting of M. Serhan Gazioğlu, Derman Atik, Musa Kayra, Selen Selişık and Huseyin Çakmak at the Girne Municipality Art Gallery between 21-25 September 2020 under the honorary presidency of Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü.

According to the statement made by the International Cartoon Competition Organising Committee, the winners of the 9th International Cartoon Competition, where the topics were “Olive” and “Free” subjects, are as follows:

Grand Prize (Free Section) –

Ali Rastroo (Iran) 1,500 Euro + Golden Olive Statue + Diploma.

Competition on Olives –

First Prize: Ayhan Alkan (United Kingdom) 750 Euro + Golden Olive Sculpture + Girne Municipality Award;

Second Prize: Elahe Khoraman (Iran) Silver Olive Statue + Turkish Cypriot Cartoonists Association Award;

Third Prize: Zhaleh Yoosefinezhad (Iran) Bronze Olive Sculpture + Olive Festival Award.

Competition on Free subjects –

First Prize: Mustafa Tozakı (Cyprus) 750 Euro + Golden Olive Statue + Girne Mayor Special Award;

Second Prize: Damir Novak (Croatia) Silver Olive Sculpture + Olive Humour Festival Award;

Third Prize: Grigoris Georgiou (Greece) Bronze Olive Statue + Ramiz Gökçe Special Award (Diploma).

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality