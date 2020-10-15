Girne Municipality 19th International Olive Festival

DIGITAL FESTIVAL – Festival Social Media Program

Friday, October 16, 2020 at 17:00

Festival Keynote Speech and (9th International Cartoon – Humour Festival Contest).

Announcement of Final Results and Online Opening of the exhibition (Facebook Live Stream).

Speakers:

Nidai GÜNGÖRDÜ – Mayor of Girne

Serhan GAZIOĞLU – President of Turkish Cypriot Cartoonists Association

Huseyin CAKMAK – Secretary General of the Turkish Cypriot Cartoonists Association

Cartoon Exhibition: From October 19, 2020, will be open to visitors who are required to observe the wearing of a mask and social distance rules.

Location: Girne Municipality New Service Building Entrance Hall

18:00 – Folk Dance Show: Kyrenia Municipality Folk Dance Ensemble (video)

18:30 – Olive and Olive Oil Production Studies of Producers Yavuz UMAR, Hakan TEMIZYUREK,Savaş UMAR, Omer MAVIGÖZLÜ (video)

19:00 – Seminar: Cyprus and Olives – Speaker: Huseyin KARANFILOĞLU – Agricultural Engineer of TRNC Institute of Agricultural Research (Hortictant Plant Specialist) – Moderator: Mehmet ATAK – Agricultural Engineer (video)

19:30 – Olive Care and Harvest: Delightful Gardens with Serdar ARAPOĞLU (archive video)

20:00 – Music: Far But Close – ‘Hasan GUNYUZ – İbrahim ÇETİNER – Demircan ULUGÜN’ (video clip)

20:15 – Concert: Kyrenia Municipality Turkish Art Music Ensemble 15. Year Concert (archive video)

Saturday, October 17, 2020

17:00 – Hands That Give Life to The Earth – Ceramic Art and Productions in Our Country. Ceramic Artists: Hasan EMINAĞA, Bedia KALE (video)

17:30 – Folk Dance Show : Girne Youth Center Association (archive video)

17:45 – Handicrafts in Our Country – Production Studies. Lapta Account Builders: Sidia Bilsen RUSO and Sadiye Ayper ÇALIKAN.

18:00 – Photo Exhibition from Cyprus to the World & Social Media Interaction Studies with Its Own Narratives.

Altuğ GALİP & Alp GALIP SOCIAL Media Photo & Travel Video Interactors.

18:30 – Olive Oil Delicacies and Effects on Our Health: Applied in the Kitchen (video). Participants: Naile SOYEL (Food Engineer), Mustafa SHAH (Gourmet), Onur KARAÇAY (Executive Chef).

19:00 – Presentation & Poetry Concert in Memory of “Ali Nesim” – The Life and Works of Ali Nesim. Presentation: Prof. Dr. Şevket ÖZNUR (Researcher-Writer- President of the Turkish Cypriot Writers’ Association).

Poetry Music: Lyric Poetry Group (Yıltan TAŞÇI, Merter REFIKOĞLU, Serkan SOYALAN) (video).

19:30 – Theatre Screening: Is It Easy to Be a Star? Çatalkoy Municipal Theatre Studio (video).

20:00 – Concert: 17. Turksoy Opera Days. “In Memory of Leyla Gencer” – Bellapais 26/09/2014 (archive video).