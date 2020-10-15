Orientation Day held at Arkin University (ARUCAD)

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) organised an orientation day for newly enrolled students on 9th October. In the university where face-to-face education began on 12th October, students had the opportunity to get to know the environment of the university closely on the Orientation Day.

Within the scope of the program, a series of workshops and events were organised in order to support the adaptation process of ARUCAD new students to the university and the environment and to help them get to know the structure and opportunities of the University.

Speaking at the opening of the event, ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi started his speech by stating that they will be with the students whenever they need it. Vehbi said, “Now you are where your dreams will come true; You are in ARUCAD.

ARUCAD, which is a university focused on art, design and communication, is structured with an educational approach based on creativity. In our university, which has a multicultural structure with our students from 25 different countries, we provide our students with the creative environment required to discover their talents. I wish you all success in the New Academic Year”.

Vehbi, told the students to protect themselves in these extraordinary conditions, and stated that they should follow the social distancing education order in classrooms / workshops and wear their masks. Vehbi concluded his speech by saying, “The health of all academic and administrative staff, especially our students, is the issue we are most sensitive to in all our planning processes.”

As part of the Orientation Day, where different events were organised, and where students were able to discover their creativity, the students newly arrived at the University had the opportunity to meet and socialise in a social environment.

The activities, which continued throughout the day with a series of workshops, ended with the students doing graffiti in the garden of the University.