Christmas Giving Tree at Amore Salon, Lapta in aid of Tulips

From Natasha Louise Atik ….

So it’s that time of year again my lovelies that we are organising the giving Christmas tree in aid of Tulips, for all the children suffering with cancer. This year I’m asking all my lovely friends to please donate yet again to this important appeal as it makes so many little people happy.

I know it’s a little earlier than normal but given the current situation with many of our clients and friends unable to come over this year that would support us we are starting early and hoping to yet again for the 5th year running to achieve a little magic and smiles for our little ones.

We started this alongside Tulips 5 years ago as we wanted to help many families affected by cancer but mostly we wanted to make a difference for the children suffering from cancer here in Cyprus. Unfortunately many live beneath the poverty line, struggling to make ends meet.

It’s been an amazing journey so far over the last 5 years but it’s also been a traumatic journey as not every year do our little ones make it to fly on to become angels. So I cannot stress how important your support and help is with gifting a child with a gift this year.

If you haven’t participated before we have gift tags with each child’s name and age, sizes etc in the Amore Tanning & Beauty Salon (Lapta) for you to take and buy them a gift.

For those who support both me and my mum Rhona Fontana, who works relentlessly organising sorting, bagging, wrapping, etc. every year, and without her it would not be possible.

We would like to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for your continued support xx

For anyone wanting a tag please feel free to privately message me.

Thank you all and God Bless.