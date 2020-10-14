Applications started for Master’s Degree Programs in ARUCAD

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD), the only foundation University in Cyprus and the Region, focused on art-design-communication, started accepting applications for graduate programs in Architectural Design and Art.

Candidates who will apply to ARUCAD’s master’s programs will be able to prefer thesis and non-thesis programs in the fields of Architectural Design and Art.

TRNC citizens and international students will be able to apply for programs in which the medium of instruction is in English.

There are 25% and 50% scholarships for TRNC citizens and international students in the master’s programs in Architectural Design and Art, which will last for 2 years (4 semesters).

Candidates who want to pursue a master’s degree in the field of Architectural Design and Art will have the opportunity to specialise in their preferred field with evening classes.

Candidates can access information about ARUCAD’s graduate programs on the website : arucad.edu.tr

Source (Turkish) : Arkın University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)